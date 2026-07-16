The weather forecasts indicate that rain and storms will return this weekend to much of the northeastern United States.

According to specialists, more than 48 hours of precipitation, strong wind gusts, and a risk of flash flooding are approaching .

This pattern will begin to settle in between Friday and Saturday with the arrival of a cooler and less humid air mass and will be marked by a storm system that will move from the Midwest toward the Appalachians and the Mid-Atlantic.

Storm alert this weekend: which areas are expected to be affected

According to experts from AccuWeather, storms are expected to begin on Friday over the Midwest and then move overnight to the Appalachians and the Mid-Atlantic.

Saturday will be the most active day, with storms that could reach from the eastern Great Lakes to the central and southern Appalachians.

There is an alert for

Possible flash flooding

Strong wind gusts

Heavy rain

Lightning

Alert for Sunday due to unstable conditions

Although dry air is expected to gradually move in from the north during Sunday, showers and isolated storms may still occur from the Appalachians to the Atlantic coast.

Temperatures will also drop compared with previous days, with highs in much of the Northeast near 80°F (27°C).