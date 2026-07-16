Placing ground coffee at the entrance of the house and on the windows has become a home trick that is increasingly recommended to keep pests away from the home naturally. The practice is gaining ground as an alternative to chemical products.

The recommendation is based on the properties of ground coffee: its compounds, including caffeine, alter the nervous system of different insects and make it harder for them to move.

Why does ground coffee repel pests?

The main reason is chemical: caffeine affects the nervous system of several species, while the essential oils in coffee interfere with their ability to detect food.

Added to this is the sense of smell. The strong aroma of coffee is perceived as a threat by many pests, which avoid those areas, especially on humid and hot days.

Which pests stay away with ground coffee at home?

Before scattering it, it is worth knowing which species react to this method:

Cockroaches : very sensitive to the aroma; it is best to place it in cracks and passage areas.

Ants : coffee acts as a natural barrier that discourages crossing.

Mosquitoes and flies : the aroma keeps them away from kitchens and windows.

Fleas and slugs : they also avoid treated areas.

Cats: they do not tolerate the smell and stay away from the area.

How do you use ground coffee at the entrance of the house?

The application is simple: small amounts are sprinkled on the window frame, at the main entrance and in access cracks. No additional preparation is required.

Compared with chemical treatments, this alternative represents a direct saving. The result combines two effects: some pests stay away because of the smell, and others are unable to enter the treated area.