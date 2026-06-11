One of the most iconic stadiums on the planet is undergoing a historic transformation to become one of the great architectural gems of world football. The renovation aims to completely modernize the spectator experience and position the venue as one of the showcase venues of the next World Cup.

They are remodeling Latin America’s most historic stadium

It is the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, which is being renovated to host matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This venue holds a unique place in the history of sports because:

It hosted two World Cup finals

Stars like Pelé and Maradona played there

It is one of the most iconic venues in world football

With the renovation, it will seek to combine history and state-of-the-art technology.

The Azteca is being transformed into a mega stadium of the highest generation

The works include a complete renovation of the stands, access points, VIP areas, and technological systems of the stadium. The project also includes significant visual and digital modernization to adapt it to FIFA’s most advanced standards.

One of the most striking changes will be the increase in capacity, as the stadium will exceed 87,000 spectators. In addition, it will feature more than 2,200 square meters of LED screens distributed throughout different areas of the venue.

The goal is to turn the Azteca into one of the most modern, technologically advanced, and impressive stadiums in the world ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

It will be the venue for the opening match of the 2026 World Cup

Mexico will be one of the host countries alongside the United States and Canada. The Azteca will be one of the most important stadiums in the entire competition. In addition, it will make history by becoming the first stadium to host matches in three different World Cups.