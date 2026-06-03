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The midterm election year in the United States has begun, and the primary dates vary by state. Some were already held in March, such as those in Texas, North Carolina, Mississippi, Illinois, and Arkansas, while others took place in May, such as those in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, among others.

According to the official election calendar, more than half of the states still need to hold their primary elections, a process that will continue until September. These votes are what determine which candidates will represent each party in the general elections on November 3.

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The dates are not the same across the country because each state sets its own election laws and manages its calendar independently.

The dates for the midterm primary elections: when each state votes

Several states still have to hold their midterm primary elections, and they will take place in the following months:

June

June 9:

  • Maine
  • Nevada
  • North Dakota
  • South Carolina

June 16:

  • Virginia
  • Washington, D.C.

June 23:

  • Colorado
  • Maryland
  • Oklahoma

June 30:

  • New York
  • Utah

July

July 14:

  • New Hampshire

July 28:

  • Arizona

August

August 4:

  • Kansas
  • Michigan
  • Missouri
  • Washington

August 11:

  • Connecticut
  • Minnesota
  • Wisconsin
  • Vermont

August 18:

  • Alaska
  • Florida
  • Wyoming

August 25:

  • Tennessee

September

September 1:

  • Massachusetts

September 8:

  • Delaware
  • Rhode Island
A "Vote NYC" sign points towards a polling station during early voting in the New York City mayoral election in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. Millions of dollars are pouring into the mayoral election with less than two weeks to go until New Yorkers go to the polls. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

The states that are not on these lists have already held their primaries and the corresponding results on the road to the November elections.

What were the results of those that have already taken place?

Different offices are voted on in each state, ranging from senators, the House of Representatives, governors, prosecutors, and state legislatures, among other positions.

Among the most notable are:

  • California: In this state, the race is for governor, and the two best-positioned candidates are Steve Hilton and Xavier Becerra. Both advance to November.
  • Iowa: Josh Turek won the Democratic nomination for the Senate, and in the Republican primary for governor, Zach Lahn defeated the candidate endorsed by Donald Trump, Randu Freenstra.
  • New Mexico: Deb Haaland won the Democratic primary for governor. If she wins in November, she would make history as the first Indigenous woman to govern a state in the country.
  • New Jersey: several House of Representatives candidacies were decided, and among the Democratic winners are Adam Hamawy and Rebecca Bennet.