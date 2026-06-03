The midterm election year in the United States has begun, and the primary dates vary by state. Some were already held in March, such as those in Texas, North Carolina, Mississippi, Illinois, and Arkansas, while others took place in May, such as those in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, among others.

According to the official election calendar, more than half of the states still need to hold their primary elections, a process that will continue until September. These votes are what determine which candidates will represent each party in the general elections on November 3.

The dates are not the same across the country because each state sets its own election laws and manages its calendar independently.

Several states still have to hold their midterm primary elections, and they will take place in the following months:

June

June 9:

Maine

Nevada

North Dakota

South Carolina

June 16:

Virginia

Washington, D.C.

June 23:

Colorado

Maryland

Oklahoma

June 30:

New York

Utah

July

July 14:

New Hampshire

July 28:

Arizona

August

August 4:

Kansas

Michigan

Missouri

Washington

August 11:

Connecticut

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Vermont

August 18:

Alaska

Florida

Wyoming

August 25:

Tennessee

September

September 1:

Massachusetts

September 8:

Delaware

Rhode Island

The states that are not on these lists have already held their primaries and the corresponding results on the road to the November elections.

What were the results of those that have already taken place?

Different offices are voted on in each state, ranging from senators, the House of Representatives, governors, prosecutors, and state legislatures, among other positions.

Among the most notable are: