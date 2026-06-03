En esta noticia
The midterm election year in the United States has begun, and the primary dates vary by state. Some were already held in March, such as those in Texas, North Carolina, Mississippi, Illinois, and Arkansas, while others took place in May, such as those in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, among others.
According to the official election calendar, more than half of the states still need to hold their primary elections, a process that will continue until September. These votes are what determine which candidates will represent each party in the general elections on November 3.
The dates are not the same across the country because each state sets its own election laws and manages its calendar independently.
The dates for the midterm primary elections: when each state votes
Several states still have to hold their midterm primary elections, and they will take place in the following months:
June
June 9:
- Maine
- Nevada
- North Dakota
- South Carolina
June 16:
- Virginia
- Washington, D.C.
June 23:
- Colorado
- Maryland
- Oklahoma
June 30:
- New York
- Utah
July
July 14:
- New Hampshire
July 28:
- Arizona
August
August 4:
- Kansas
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Washington
August 11:
- Connecticut
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
- Vermont
August 18:
- Alaska
- Florida
- Wyoming
August 25:
- Tennessee
September
September 1:
- Massachusetts
September 8:
- Delaware
- Rhode Island
The states that are not on these lists have already held their primaries and the corresponding results on the road to the November elections.
What were the results of those that have already taken place?
Different offices are voted on in each state, ranging from senators, the House of Representatives, governors, prosecutors, and state legislatures, among other positions.
Among the most notable are:
- California: In this state, the race is for governor, and the two best-positioned candidates are Steve Hilton and Xavier Becerra. Both advance to November.
- Iowa: Josh Turek won the Democratic nomination for the Senate, and in the Republican primary for governor, Zach Lahn defeated the candidate endorsed by Donald Trump, Randu Freenstra.
- New Mexico: Deb Haaland won the Democratic primary for governor. If she wins in November, she would make history as the first Indigenous woman to govern a state in the country.
- New Jersey: several House of Representatives candidacies were decided, and among the Democratic winners are Adam Hamawy and Rebecca Bennet.