Connection problems are extremely common in thousands of homes, since the operation of the router can commonly be affected by factors ranging from its location to objects that may be interfering with the signal.

In that trend, placing a coin on this device is one of the most popular home tricks among those who want to improve their home WiFi without investing large sums of money.

Why some people advise putting a coin on the WiFi router

Those who advise placing a coin on the router claim that the metal in this item can interfere with the distribution of the WiFi signal, allowing the waves to be redirected in a convenient way.

Although this trick became popular, it is essential to point out that there is no technological support to validate this use. In fact, this trick contrasts with certain expert recommendations, which suggest keeping the router away from metal to avoid interference.

The "30-centimeter rule": a popular and easy-to-implement trick to improve the signal

Another popular solution in the technology world to avoid interference with the signal is to keep all devices that work with internet at a distance of at least 30 cm from the router , which will make it easier for the waves to spread evenly, improving the connection of cell phones, computers, tablets, etc.

More tricks to improve the signal without spending a cent

Taking care of the distance that devices keep from the router can also be combined with other strategies to make devices' WiFi connection more efficient . Some tips to improve it are

Use 5GHz Wi-Fi

Turn off connectivity on devices that are not in use

Upgrade the internet plan

Adjust the router antennas (one upward and the other in a horizontal position)

Place the modem at a higher level

The worst places to put the router

According to the experts, the least recommended places are