The real estate market continues to drive up the cost of traditional housing, and more and more people are turning to prefabricated houses as a real alternative.

What once seemed like a marginal option is now one of the strongest trends in the residential sector, driven by its fast installation, affordable prices, and the flexibility it offers compared with conventional construction.

The foldable prefabricated Amazon house that costs less than six months of rent in Mexico City

In that context, one concrete proposal stands out: a two-story foldable prefabricated house available on Amazon with a base price of 122,000 pesos.

That amount is equivalent to approximately less than six months of rent in Mexico City, where average rents range between 21,000 and 22,000 Mexican pesos per month, according to the inmuebles24 portal.

A house that folds up for transport and unfolds for living

The design of this home is based on a functional premise: occupy as little space as possible during transport and provide the largest possible living area once installed.

Its foldable system allows it to be compressed for transport and expanded at the destination.

The structure has two levels and is designed to make both assembly and installation easier on different types of terrain. Once unfolded, it can serve as a primary home, second residence, tourist accommodation, or auxiliary building on estates and rural plots.

From two to six bedrooms, depending on the needs of each project

One of the most notable points of this proposal is the possibility of customizing its layout. The house can be configured with:

between two and six bedrooms

a living room

bathroom

kitchen.

The manufacturer offers 20- and 40-foot versions, with different interior layout options to adapt to the terrain and the needs of each user.

Its modular architecture also makes it possible to think ahead, since the spaces can be expanded or modified as the owners’ needs change.

And if the project requires it, the structure can be dismantled and moved elsewhere, something no traditional construction allows.

Beyond family housing

The applications of this prefabricated house go beyond residential use.

Among the most common uses are tourist accommodations, agricultural facilities, workspaces in rural areas, and temporary solutions for construction sites or business projects.