At the time of entering the United States, Canadian citizens do not need a U.S. visa to visit the country for tourism or business. Due to the relations between both nations, they are only required to present a valid Canadian passport, which adults apply for through the PPTC-153 form.

Those who manage to obtain this international identification will be able to travel to the United States without needing to show a U.S. visa in the passport, as long as they meet the admission conditions established by the immigration authorities.

PPTC-153 form: what it is and what it is for

The PPTC-153 is the form used by Canada to apply for a new adult passport.

Canadian authorities indicate that most applicants only need to complete this form, fill it out on a computer using Adobe Reader 10 or higher, and submit it along with the necessary documentation, and then pay the fees.

During the process, it is possible to choose whether to request a validity of five or ten years.

This identification is used for international travel and is sufficient identification documentation to enter the United States.

Traveling to the United States without a U.S. visa: which Canadians can do it

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office indicates that, in general, Canadian citizens will be able to enter the United States without a visa when they are traveling for tourism or other permitted visits.

The documentation to be presented will also depend on the mode of travel

Traveling by air from Canada to the United States

The presentation of

A valid Canadian passport

Or a NEXUS card when the flight departs from Canada and meets the conditions established by CBP

Traveling from Canada to the United States by land or sea

In these cases, any of the following documents are accepted

Canadian passport

Enhanced Driver’s License or Enhanced Identification Card

NEXUS card

FAST/EXPRES card

SENTRI card

As a general rule, visits may extend up to six months, although final admission will be subject to CBP evaluation at the port of entry.

Important information for foreigners entering the United States

The authorities emphasize the importance of the traveler being able to prove that they do not intend to establish permanent residence in the United States.

If an officer believes that the person spends more time in the United States than in Canada, they may request proof that they still maintain ties to their country of residence, such as an address or other elements that show they do not intend to immigrate.