When applying for permanent residence (a Green Card) in the United States, there is a requirement that is not always widely understood: The government can deny it if it determines the person is “likely to become a public charge” — meaning someone who would depend on the state to make ends meet. This rule, known as “public charge”, became stricter under a change in effect since September 2026.

What the rule says about people who may become a public charge

Immigration law allows a Green Card to be denied to anyone who is “likely, at any time, to become a public charge.” The key word is likely.

This is not about penalizing someone who currently has low income or has used a benefit, but about making a forward-looking determination of whether that person can support themselves or will depend on the government. USCIS, the immigration agency, makes that assessment in adjustment-of-status applications filed inside the U.S.

What factors are evaluated

To make that determination, the officer considers, among other things, these factors about the person:

Age.

Health.

Family situation.

Financial situation: income, assets and resources.

Education and skills (which affect the ability to get and keep a job).

An Affidavit of Support from a sponsor, when applicable.

What changed in 2026

The current rule takes a stricter approach. Since Sept. 18, 2026, after the prior 2022 framework was scrapped, USCIS has returned to a broader review of each applicant’s situation.

The most significant change is which public benefits are considered. Previously, officials looked almost exclusively at cash assistance and government-paid long-term care; now the officer can consider a broader range of income-based public benefits the person has received, applied for or been approved for as of that date.