Storing cutlery wrapped in aluminum foil or newspaper is a simple trick that can help keep it intact while it is being stored.

This is a practical method to prevent them from being exposed to dust, dirt, and other residue that may build up in drawers or cabinets.

Wrapping Cutlery in Aluminum Foil or Newspaper: Why It Is Recommended

The main goal is to create a barrier between the cutlery and the environment. By covering it, either individually or as a group of utensils, it is possible to reduce direct contact with dust and with other particles that may settle on the surface.

This means that when you use it, it will be intact and there will be no need to wash it again just because it has been stored for a long time.

This method can be used with spoons, forks, knives, and even larger kitchen items.

How to Properly Apply This Aluminum Foil and Newspaper Trick

Before wrapping the cutlery, it is essential that it be completely clean and dry. If it is stored with traces of water or moisture, the wrapping can trap it and encourage the appearance of stains.

Once dry, they can be grouped according to the type of cutlery or wrapped individually.

Where It Is Best to Store This Cutlery

Once wrapped, it can be placed inside a drawer, cabinet, or container intended for storage.

This trick is especially useful for cutlery intended for special occasions or for items that remain stored for long periods of time.