En esta noticia El Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Monday

El Niño Prodigio, the most renowned astrologer in the United States, shared on his official website this Monday, August 17, 2026, the horoscope prediction for each zodiac sign so they can organize their day and know what the stars have in store for them.

Based on Western astrology, he has detailed how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius ) and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn ) will fare.

A week to act: the Moon with Saturn in Aries encourages you to stop making excuses and turn desires into facts; discipline, perseverance, and organization will be the basis of your growth.

El Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Monday

Aries

Today is an ideal time for Aries to feel the renewing energy of Saturn and the Moon. These planets give you the strength to carry out those plans you have been considering for some time. The cosmic influence pushes you to make important decisions that will affect your present and outline a clear path toward the future. You are in a crucial phase, where every choice will have lasting consequences. Listen to your intuition and trust your instinct; they will be your most valuable allies. As you move forward, remember that your dedication and character will turn you into a role model for those around you. The challenges you face should not be seen as obstacles, but as opportunities for personal and professional growth. Taking on responsibilities will allow you to demonstrate your abilities and strengthen your position in your environment. Do not fear change; welcome it with openness and you will see a range of opportunities unfold before you. This is a favorable time to envision your goals and move ahead with focus. The clarity of your purpose, combined with cosmic momentum, will lead you to important achievements. Keep a positive attitude and walk forward boldly, because the universe is aligned for you to turn your dreams into reality.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, today is a day to free yourself and grow personally. The energy of the day pushes you to leave behind those aspects of your life that no longer contribute to your evolution. It is time to close chapters, let go of what weighs you down, and make room for new opportunities that will drive your growth. By leaving behind experiences that hold back your goals, you will regain a vitality that will allow you to move forward with greater confidence and firmness. The path of detachment may feel difficult, but it is key to your emotional well-being and spiritual growth. Keep in mind that by letting go, you open space to receive what truly belongs to you. Strengthen your inner world, deepen self-knowledge, and forge your spirit. This process will make you stronger and prepare you to face the new challenges ahead. The stage that is about to begin will be a unique opportunity to reinvent yourself and discover new facets of your life. Today is an ideal time to listen to your intuition and pay attention to your inner voice. Take advantage of this wave of transformation to focus on your goals and longings. The universe supports you and pushes you to move forward firmly toward a bright future full of opportunities.

Leo

Leo, today you may meet someone of great wisdom and experience who will come to give you the guidance you need in this period of challenges. That encounter may be exactly what you were looking for to get on track and make more accurate decisions; pay attention to the advice you receive. In addition, there is an energy of expansion on your horizon that could push you to grow and prosper in unexpected places. Now is the perfect time to step out of your comfort zone and venture out to discover new opportunities that bring you closer to your goals.

Consistency and effort will be your best allies on this journey. If you stay focused on your goals and work with dedication, you will be able to build the life you truly want. The path is laid out, but it requires your personal commitment to move forward.

Remember that every step you take today brings you closer to achieving your goals. Do not fear change: welcome it with confidence and you will see a universe of opportunities unfold before you. Your enthusiasm and drive will take you very far.

Virgo

Virgo, today a stage of deep transformation opens before you and pushes you to make major decisions. It is natural for change to create resistance, but remember that what now seems like a sacrifice will tomorrow feel like liberation. Trust that what you leave behind is part of your evolution.

This is an ideal day to awaken the Spartan warrior within you. The challenges that arise will be opportunities to show your strength and determination. Do not give up; move forward with courage and stay true to your principles. This is an ideal time to review your goals and map out the path to achieve them. With initiative and determination, you will be able to overcome the difficulties that appear along your route. Remember that every step counts and that today's efforts will turn into rewards tomorrow. Keep your eyes on your dreams and do not lose sight of hope at the end of the road.

Libra

Today, Libra, your romantic matters will take a clearer direction. If your relationship has been hanging by a thread, it is likely to finally be defined. On the other hand, if there is an intention to move forward, you will notice commitment strengthening between you and your partner. It is a day to make brave decisions in love. If you are single, keep in mind that staying alone will be a personal choice. You will have many opportunities to connect with someone special, so keep an open mind. Remember that speaking clearly and acting honestly is key in any bond. Take advantage of this good energy to talk with your partner or open yourself up to meeting new people. Your innate charisma will be your best ally in attracting what you want. It is a favorable time to strengthen bonds and build more solid relationships. Enjoy the moments you share and do not hesitate to show who you really are.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, today is a favorable day to put order in your work life. It is the time to manage your time better and set priorities. If you set aside secondary matters, you will be able to focus on what is truly important and increase your effectiveness in daily tasks.

It is also a good time to review your obligations and identify areas for improvement. Discipline will be your great ally, so create a work system or routine that allows you to be more productive. With clear direction and determination, you will see results in a short time. Keep in mind that order and planning not only save you time, but also give you a greater sense of control and satisfaction. By completing your tasks efficiently, you will be able to enjoy your free time more and devote yourself to your hobbies. Take advantage of this energy to leave procrastination behind and move toward your goals. Every step you take in the right direction will forge a firmer and more encouraging future. Your talent for organization will take you very far.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, today is a favorable time to take the reins in your family life. The conditions are ideal for exercising your leadership and making decisions that benefit everyone. It is time to uproot whatever prevents healthy growth in your home environment.

The energy of the day pushes you to build a firmer and more harmonious home. Spend time strengthening your bonds with your loved ones and cultivating an atmosphere of respect and affection. Now is the time to act with firmness and dedication.

Remember that home is your refuge and that you are the pillar that sustains it. Your influence in the family will be notable and today you can make a real change. Take advantage of this energy to create a positive and welcoming atmosphere.

With each action you take today, you will be planting the seeds of a future filled with love and unity. Do not fear making difficult decisions; they are essential for your family's growth and happiness. Your effort will be rewarded.

Sagittarius

Today, Sagittarius, you will need to adopt a more mature attitude in matters of the heart. The energy of the day encourages you to leave behind what others say and take charge of your emotions. It is an ideal time to recognize what you feel and act accordingly. A love that seemed temporary may take an unexpected turn and become a more formal relationship. It is time to commit and strengthen the bonds with that special person who has come into your life. Do not be afraid to express your emotions; honesty will be essential to strengthen the relationship and create a space of mutual trust. Today brings the opportunity to connect more deeply and with greater meaning. Take advantage of this energy to reflect on what you long for in love. With each choice you make, you will be laying the foundation for a firmer future full of love. Do not forget that authentic love requires dedication, but it is truly worth it.

Aquarius

Today, Aquarius, communication will be your greatest ally; through it you will be able to find the guidance you need right now. It is an ideal time to review and rethink your views and open yourself to new ideas and approaches. Do not close yourself off to constructive criticism, because it can provide valuable lessons and help you broaden your understanding. Today is a favorable time to talk and strengthen bonds, because exchanges will bring learning and profound changes. Channel this energy to open new paths and test your convictions. An open mind will help you find creative ideas and propel your projects with greater clarity. Keep in mind that every conversation is an opportunity to evolve and gain knowledge. Maintain a receptive and confident attitude and you will see that dialogue will guide you toward a future full of opportunities.

Pisces

Pisces, today your financial focus will be more tactical and geared toward the long term. Opportunities may arise to open a new stream of income that will significantly boost your finances. It is a favorable time to review your numbers and design a prudent plan.

Remember that the monetary decisions you make now will lay the foundation for your future. Your intuition will be decisive in this process, so listen to your inner voice when facing important choices. Today is an ideal time to set financial goals and set out to achieve them. With constancy and focus, you will be able to generate a notable change in your finances. Take advantage of this momentum to draw up specific plans and move toward material well-being. Your creativity and intuition will open doors to new opportunities and allow you to build a prosperous and abundant future.