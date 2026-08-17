The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed the addition of 14 new health conditions to its accelerated processing list for disability benefits. People with these diagnoses will be able to get a faster review of their application.

The update was announced on August 11, 2026 , by Commissioner Frank Bisignano, as part of the Compassionate Allowances program, created in 2008. With this addition, the list reaches 314 recognized conditions.

What conditions were added to the SSA accelerated processing list?

The new additions include rare diseases, severe neurological disorders, and different types of cancer. These are diagnoses that, according to the SSA, clearly meet the legal definition of disability.

Because of their severity, many applications are approved with medical confirmation of the diagnosis alone. This significantly reduces the usual waiting times.

Complete list of the new conditions added

Adenylosuccinate Lyase Deficiency - Neonatal Form and Type 1

Aicardi Syndrome

Baraitser-Winter Syndrome

Beare-Stevenson Syndrome (cutis gyrata)

Bohring-Opitz Syndrome

Genetic Disorders Related to CASK

Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma

Lafora Disease

Malignant Migrating Partial Seizures of Infancy

OPHN1 Syndrome

Primary Cardiac Sarcoma

Primary Malignant Intracranial Melanoma

Uveal Melanoma with Metastasis

Micro Warburg Syndrome

The change means a faster path to approval of the benefit. A standard application can take between six and eight months; Compassionate Allowances cases are processed with priority.

Being on the list does not guarantee automatic approval. Applicants must still meet all other current SSA requirements.