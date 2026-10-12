Homemade cleaning tricks have become very popular lately, and there is a technique for applying to glass that consists solely of using water and salt.

Through her YouTube profile, the user @alacocinaconjacobina, who has more than one million followers, revealed the trick to clean glass and leave it spotless .

For this technique, the home cleaning expert detailed that only water and salt should be used.

How to make the cleaning trick to clean glass

According to the specialist explained in the video published on her YouTube channel, for this technique it is not necessary to spend a lot of money on chemical products, since only items that are usually available at home need to be used.

To prepare it, the following steps must be followed :

In a container, put water at room temperature and add one tablespoon of salt.

Once both elements are in the container, mix to combine the salt with the water.

Then pour into a spray bottle and let it sit for a few minutes.

Finally, apply to the glass, let it work, and dry with a microfiber cloth.

The benefits of this technique

In addition to the practicality of this homemade trick, there are a number of benefits that are highly notable.

The first of these is that it is a very inexpensive preparation. Since there is no need to buy disinfectant products, costs can be reduced considerably, and the only thing that needs to be added is the spray bottle, if you do not have one, and the salt.

Another advantage is that it takes very little time to prepare , does not require complex techniques, and can be used on different types of glass.

Finally, and no less important, this method does not leave strong or lasting odors, so it can be more than positive for those who want to avoid products with intense fragrances.