In the United States, there are federal holidays that are celebrated throughout the country, as well as state and local holidays that are commemorated only in certain regions.

Friday, October 30, 2026 will be a state holiday in Nevada, so government offices, educational institutions, some banking entities, and numerous businesses could remain closed . However, emergency services will continue to operate.

What Nevada celebrates on the last Friday of October

Every year, the last Friday of October is Nevada Day, commemorating Nevada’s frontier legacy and its admission to the Union as the 36th state on October 31, 1864.

This decision was made on November 3, 1998, when Nevada voters communicated to the 1999 legislature their desire to celebrate Nevada Day on the last Friday of October starting in 2000, and the legislature agreed to the request.

Who will be able to enjoy a three-day weekend?

Friday, October 30, will be a state holiday in Nevada, so certain workers and students will be able to enjoy a three-day weekend until Sunday, November 1.

According to state law NRS 236.015, the following institutions must remain closed:

State, municipal, and county government offices.

State courts.

Public schools.

Institutions belonging to the Nevada System of Higher Education.

Some banks or private-sector businesses may also join the holiday.

What activities will take place as part of the commemoration?

The city of Carson City, which is the capital of Nevada, organizes various cultural, historical, and recreational activities between Friday, October 30 and Sunday, November 1, 2026.

According to the calendar published by the Nevada Day organization, the main offerings include:

Friday, October 30: Historical walking tour of eastern Carson City, starting at 10 a.m., and Halloween activities downtown.

Saturday, October 31: Hot air balloon launch starting at 8 a.m., weather permitting.

Saturday, October 31: Traditional Nevada Day parade, starting at 10 a.m., with floats, marching bands, equestrian groups, and community organizations.

Saturday, October 31: Rock drilling contest at 10:30 a.m., in tribute to the state’s mining tradition.

Saturday, October 31: Beard contest at 2 p.m. and guided tours of historic buildings.

Sunday, November 1: Closing activities and historic train rides at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

This year’s parade will have the theme “Pumpkins, Pioneers, and extraordinary tales.”