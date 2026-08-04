Rubbing the inside of a banana peel over plant leaves is a home trick that is growing in popularity. The method consists of gently passing the white part of the peel over each leaf and offers several benefits that can be verified at a glance.

The practice is especially recommended for indoor plants such as pothos, ficus, snake plant, or ferns. These species easily accumulate dust and respond well to periodic cleaning.

What is rubbing banana peel on plant leaves good for?

The first benefit is natural cleaning: the peel removes accumulated dust and dirt. This allows the leaf to absorb sunlight better, which is key for photosynthesis.

Banana also provides potassium, magnesium, and calcium, minerals that are transferred in small amounts to the leaf. In addition, it has a preventive effect against small insects.

Main benefits

Natural removal of dust and dirt

Healthy shine without artificial products

Supply of potassium, magnesium, and calcium

Prevention of pests and small insects

How should banana peel be applied correctly to plants?

The application requires only a few simple steps. You should always use the inside of the peel and gently rub it over each leaf without pressing too hard.

To maintain the benefits, it is recommended to repeat the process every two or three weeks. Rubbing too hard or leaving peel residue can encourage the appearance of fungus.

Steps to apply it