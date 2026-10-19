The Government of the United States announced an increase in two special payments intended for members of the Armed Forces who serve under certain risk conditions. This is the first update to these payments since 2002.

According to the United States Department of Defense, the new amounts took effect on October 1, 2026. One of the benefits doubled and now reaches $450 per month, while the other increased to $275.

What are the two special payments that increased in the United States?

The update applies to two payments intended for military personnel who face risky situations during service:

Hostile Fire Pay (HFP): increased from $225 to $450 per month. It is granted to military personnel who meet the established conditions due to exposure to hostile actions.

Imminent Danger Pay (IDP): rose from $225 to a maximum of $275 per month. It is calculated at a rate of $9.16 per day, depending on the length of service in a designated area.

The new amounts began to apply on October 1, 2026, coinciding with the start of the federal fiscal year.

Who can access the special payments for military personnel?

According to the Department of Defense, not all members of the Armed Forces receive these payments. Eligibility depends on the conditions under which the service is carried out.

Hostile fire pay applies to military personnel who meet the requirements linked to situations such as enemy attacks, hostile explosions or other events that expose them to serious danger.

For its part, imminent danger pay is intended for those who serve in officially designated foreign areas where there are threats of physical harm related to armed conflicts, terrorism, civil wars, or other risk conditions.

The agency also clarified that both payments cannot be received simultaneously for the same period of service.

How were the new amounts applied?

Hostile fire pay is set at $450 for the month in which a qualifying event occurs.

By contrast, imminent danger compensation is calculated proportionally, at a rate of $9.16 per day, up to the maximum monthly amount of $275.

The Department of Defense recommends that military personnel and their families consult the finance offices of their units to find out how the changes will appear on their pay statements and to confirm whether they meet the conditions to receive them.