The retail chain Walmart is selling in the United States a Mainstays 2.2-quart air fryer, equivalent to approximately 2 liters, for $29.98.

For that price, the Mainstays combines several basic functions in a compact unit: adjustable temperature, timer, automatic shutoff and nonstick components. Its main appeal is combining a price below $30 with features that may be useful in a small kitchen.

What are the air fryer’s features?

The Mainstays air fryer has a capacity of 2.2 quarts and a power output of 1150 W. Its small size makes it possible to place it in small kitchens, apartments with limited storage space, and college dorm rooms where the use of this type of appliance is allowed.

According to the product description, it includes controls to adjust the temperature between 175 °F and 400 °F (79 °C and 204 °C). It also has a timer that can be set between one and 30 minutes to control cooking time.

The product is available in different colors, including black and white. It also has an automatic shutoff function and comes with a series of nonstick parts.

Is the air fryer easy to clean?

One of the highlights of the model is its nonstick parts system: it includes a basket, a pan, and a tray with this surface, designed to make handling food and cleaning up after cooking easier.

In turn, the basket is dishwasher-safe, according to the commercial information. This feature can save time for those who use the appliance frequently and prefer to avoid washing each component by hand.