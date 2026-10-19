The next time change in the United States will be on Sunday, November 1, 2026, when Florida, New Jersey, Texas and California and most states will have to turn their clocks back one hour .

At 2:00 a.m., the time will go back to 1:00 a.m., according to the federal Daylight Saving Time (DST) calendar. The change will mark the return to standard time and will make it possible to gain one hour that night.

The time change in the U.S. is scheduled for next Sunday, November 1. The date follows the federal rule that establishes that daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

Cell phones, computers and many smartwatches usually update the time automatically. However, there are some devices that require a manual adjustment, such as wall clocks, alarm clocks, appliance clocks, radio-controlled clocks and some car clocks.

Which states will turn their clocks back

Most states will have to change their clocks to return to standard time. However, each has particularities related to its time zones:

Florida : most of the state uses Eastern Time, while a section in the northwest belongs to Central Time.

New Jersey : uses Eastern Time and will have to turn its clocks back one hour.

Texas : most of the territory uses Central Time, but a western region follows Mountain Time.

California: uses Pacific Time and will also have to turn its clocks back one hour.

The change also affects New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Colorado, Washington and Massachusetts, among others.

States that will not change the time

The exception to the time change includes: