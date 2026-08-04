Walking along the side of a street or road can become a risky situation, especially at night or in conditions of poor visibility.

One of the most repeated road safety recommendations for pedestrians in this scenario is to take the necessary measures to be seen by drivers.

In this sense, turning on a flashlight when walking at night is a simple practice that can be used to minimize the risk of accidents.

Walking with a flashlight on: what it means

Carrying a lit flashlight while walking along the edge of a street makes it possible to increase the pedestrian’s visibility to drivers traveling on the road.

According to the North Carolina Driver Manual, at night it is more difficult for drivers to detect people walking near the roadway, so using a flashlight is recommended to make yourself more visible.

Other recommendations that pedestrians should follow

In addition to using a flashlight, the manual advises