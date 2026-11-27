In household cleaning, some everyday ingredients can become alternatives for keeping surfaces in good condition.

White vinegar is one of them, and combined with orange peels, it can be used to make a homemade cleaner with a citrus scent that takes just a few steps and several days to sit.

The cleaning guide from the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) includes this preparation among its multipurpose household product ideas.

The recipe uses items that are usually found in any kitchen and lets you put fruit peels to use before throwing them away.

How to make the homemade cleaner with orange peels and vinegar

The multipurpose cleaner recipe calls for just two ingredients and a jar with a capacity of about one liter.

To make it, you need:

Peels from four oranges.

White vinegar, enough to fill the jar.

A clean jar with a lid.

A strainer and a spray bottle to store the product once it is ready.

The process is simple:

Place the peels from the four oranges in a clean jar. Add white vinegar until the container is full and the peels are covered. Seal the jar and let the mixture sit for about a week. After that time, strain the liquid to remove the fruit pieces. Transfer the mixture to a spray bottle for easier use.

The University of Florida guide says the mixture should sit for about seven days before use. This yields a liquid with a citrus scent that can be used for certain household cleaning tasks.

What the orange peel and vinegar mix is for

The university includes this formula among its home multipurpose cleaner options. Vinegar is the ingredient that gives the mixture its acidity, a trait that can help remove some mineral deposits and hard-water residue.

Another UF/IFAS publication on household cleaning alternatives says white vinegar can be used to treat rust stains and mineral buildup. Combining it with orange peels adds a citrus scent to the mixture.

However, it is important to keep in mind that the institution does not present this recipe as a disinfectant. For that reason, it can be considered a homemade alternative for certain everyday cleaning tasks, but it should not replace a disinfectant when it is necessary to eliminate microorganisms.

What to know before using it

Although it is made with common ingredients, it is important to keep some safety recommendations.

The acidity of vinegar can affect certain materials, so it is a good idea to test the product first on a small, inconspicuous area before applying it to an entire surface.

Also, never mix vinegar with bleach or products that contain chlorine, since the combination can release toxic gases and cause breathing problems.

It is also important to clearly label containers holding homemade cleaners, avoid storing them in containers that could be mistaken for food or drink bottles, and keep them out of reach of children.

That way, orange peels can be put to use to make a simple homemade cleaning alternative, as long as the directions for use and necessary precautions are followed.