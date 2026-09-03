Within home cleaning routines, baking soda has positioned itself as one of the most widely used products thanks to its properties for absorbing bad odors and helping keep spaces fresh.

In that sense, placing it around the toilet base is a simple household method to help absorb any type of moisture and neutralize odors that may build up in the bathroom.

Placing baking soda around the toilet: what it is for

Baking soda acts as a natural absorbent that can help reduce surface moisture in the bathroom.

By placing it around the toilet base, the goal is to keep this area drier. It also helps make it easier to remove dirt and neutralize bad odors.

To use it, you only need to sprinkle a thin layer around the toilet base and let it sit for several hours, then remove the product with a broom or cloth and repeat when considered necessary.

Advantages of using baking soda in the bathroom

In addition to absorbing moisture, this element stands out for

Not leaving strong fragrances

Being easy to apply

Being commonly present in homes

Reducing the use of harsh chemicals.

The advice is always to clean in ventilated places, use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, and keep products away from the face.