The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed that, starting in 2027, it will grant up to $2,000 to married couples who save for retirement through the new Saver’s Match program. The benefit is equivalent to a maximum contribution of $1,000 per spouse and seeks to encourage retirement savings among low- and middle-income households.

The program replaces the Saver’s Credit for contributions made to retirement plans or IRA accounts. It will apply to contributions made during 2027 and can only be claimed when filing that year’s tax return in 2028.

How does the Saver’s Match work and who can receive up to $2,000?

The Saver’s Match directly deposits up to 50% of what the taxpayer saved during the year into the retirement account. The maximum amount is $1,000 per person, so a married couple that files jointly can receive up to $2,000 in total.

The match percentage depends on the modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) and the filing status declared . The higher the income, the lower the percentage that the IRS matches.

Amounts according to income (married couples filing jointly):

50% match: income up to $41,000

Partial match: between $41,001 and $70,999

No match: from $71,000

Basic requirements to qualify:

Have contributed to a retirement plan or an IRA (no minimum amount)

Be 18 years old by the end of the tax year

Not be a student under the current legal definition

Not be listed as a dependent on another return

Be a U.S. tax resident

What must couples do to claim this IRS benefit?

During 2027, interested couples must contribute to an eligible retirement plan — such as a 401(k), a 403(b) or a government 457(b) plan — or open a traditional or Roth IRA account. There is no minimum contribution amount to qualify.