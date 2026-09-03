Spraying vinegar with orange peels on the stove after cooking is a homemade trick that is growing in popularity for its ability to remove grease and neutralize odors without chemicals. The combination takes advantage of the degreasing power of white vinegar and the essential oils in citrus peel.

The method spread on social media as an alternative to commercial degreasers. Natural cleaning specialists recommend applying it as soon as the burner cools, before the grease adheres to the surface.

What is spraying vinegar with orange peels on the stove for?

White vinegar acts as a natural degreaser and disinfectant: it dissolves oil residue and removes bacteria without the need for harsh chemicals. Orange peels add limonene, an essential oil that enhances the cleaning action and leaves a citrus scent.

To prepare the mixture, you need peels from one or two oranges and enough white vinegar to cover them completely. Let it steep in a sealed jar, in a cool, dark place, for at least one to two weeks before straining and using it.

Steps to prepare the cleaner

Place the peels inside a clean glass jar.

Cover them completely with white vinegar.

Cover and let sit for 7 to 14 days.

Strain the liquid and transfer it to a spray bottle.

How does this mixture affect kitchen cleaning, and what care does it require?

Spraying the mixture directly on the warm stove helps loosen fresh grease before it hardens, making it easier to wipe with a sponge or damp cloth. The result is a clean surface and an environment free of frying or cooking odors.

The mixture does not replace a disinfectant when specific microorganisms need to be eliminated, and its frequent use is not recommended on porous surfaces or metals sensitive to acetic acid, such as unsealed aluminum. In those cases, it is advisable to dilute it with water before applying it.