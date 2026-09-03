Sprinkling vinegar on the griddle before cooking is a homemade trick that is gaining popularity among those who regularly make tortillas, quesadillas, or charred foods. The acetic acid in vinegar helps remove burnt grease residue and rust stains that build up with use, leaving a smoother surface for cooking.

The method does not replace regular cleaning with water and detergent, but it works as an effective first step. Traditional cooking specialists point out that a well-maintained griddle preserves its nonstick effect better and prevents residue from altering the flavor of the food.

What is sprinkling vinegar on the griddle before cooking for?

Vinegar acts on burnt grease and rust deposits thanks to its acidity, loosening what was left stuck from previous uses. This makes it easier to remove with a cloth or brush, without needing to scrape the surface hard.

On metal griddles, this effect is especially useful because rust tends to form through contact with water. Applying vinegar before cooking helps prevent those stains from deepening and affecting the utensil’s performance.

Main benefits:

Removes burnt grease residue

Helps prevent and remove rust stains

Improves the nonstick effect for the next cooking session

Prevents leftover residue from altering the flavor of food

How do you apply the trick and what precautions should be kept in mind?

The procedure should be done with the griddle cold or just warm, never at high temperature, to avoid steam splashes. It is enough to spray a moderate amount of white vinegar and let it act for a few minutes before rubbing with a cloth .

It is important to rinse and dry the surface well before cooking, since vinegar can leave an acidic taste if it is not completely removed. On clay griddles, moreover, it is advisable to use it sparingly so as not to affect the seasoning that naturally develops with use.