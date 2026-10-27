Urine stains on the bed are a common problem for families with young children at home, and they are among the most troublesome to remove from a mattress.

To address this problem, the specialty site Sleep Foundation recommends a homemade method that uses distilled white vinegar, laundry detergent and baking soda in its steps.

It is important to note that cleaning should be done as soon as possible after the incident occurs.

Vinegar, detergent and baking soda: how to use them to remove urine stains

The advice for dealing with this type of stain is to remove the bedding as soon as possible, including any pads or blankets that may have been affected, and wash them using 450 g of baking soda and one cup of distilled white vinegar.

As the next step, it is recommended to make a homemade cleaner by combining equal parts water and distilled white vinegar in a spray bottle, then adding 1 to 2 tablespoons of laundry detergent.

The water dilutes the ingredients, while the acid in the vinegar helps neutralize compounds and remove residue, and the laundry detergent helps lift dirt thanks to its surfactants.

This mixture should be sprayed over all affected parts of the mattress and left to sit for about 15 minutes so the stain can break down. Then it should be dried with clean towels or paper towels.

The final tip is to spread a thick layer of baking soda over the entire mattress, which will help absorb moisture and eliminate odors. The remainder should be vacuumed up.

How to prevent new stains on the mattress

To prevent future stains and care for the mattress, the following habits were also recommended: