When a person dies in the United States, their assets do not automatically pass to their heirs: in most cases, there is a court proceeding that validates and organizes that distribution. Understanding how it works, what its steps are, and how long it can take helps you know what to expect when it is time to face it.

What is the probate process?

Probate is the court-supervised process to settle the estate of a deceased person. In essence, it serves several functions at once: it validates the will (if there is one), gives legal authority to the person who will be in charge of managing the assets, protects creditors and heirs, and makes sure that debts and taxes are paid before distributing what remains.

It applies whether there is a will or not. If there is a valid will, the court appoints the executor named in it as the responsible party. If there is no will, the court appoints an administrator, and the assets are distributed according to the state’s inheritance laws. It is worth remembering that inheritance rules vary from state to state.

Step by step: how the assets are divided

The process follows, broadly speaking, this sequence:

Filing with the court: the original will is filed (if there is one) along with a petition with the appropriate court, usually the one in the county where the person lived.

Hearing and appointment: the court validates the will and formally appoints the executor or administrator, who receives legal authority to act (the so-called “letters testamentary”).

Notice to creditors and heirs: known creditors are notified and, in most states, a notice is also published for unknown creditors.

Inventory and appraisal: the responsible party locates and values all assets subject to probate and files an inventory with the court.

Payment of debts, taxes, and expenses: valid debts are paid, final tax returns are filed, and any applicable taxes are settled. This is usually the longest stage.

Distribution of assets: what remains is divided among the heirs, according to the will or state law.

Closing the probate: the responsible party files a final accounting and, once approved by the court, the probate is closed.

How long can it take

Duration is one of the big questions, and the answer depends on the complexity of the case. As a general reference: