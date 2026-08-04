When it comes to cleaning the bathroom, there are several essential products. Depending on preferences, white vinegar can be an essential ally for fighting stubborn dirt and bad odors.

Although it does not replace other specific disinfectants, spraying white vinegar around the base of the toilet once a week helps complement the bathroom cleaning routine.

What is it for?

The trick of spraying vinegar at the base of the toilet helps loosen dirt residue and surface stains, and neutralize bad odors.

It also helps keep one of the areas where dust and splashes are most often produced and accumulate in the bathroom clean. By adding this trick to the weekly cleaning routine, it helps prevent dirt from sticking firmly.

How should this cleaning method be used?

Put the vinegar in a clean spray bottle and spray around the base of the toilet, the outer part, and the joints with the floor. Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes , and then clean with a microfiber cloth and rinse with a cloth dampened with water.

It is advised not to mix it with bleach or other cleaners that contain it.

Why is spraying vinegar outside the toilet recommended?

Using this trick once a week helps prevent dirt from sticking and remaining for long periods of time , which makes bathroom maintenance easier.

This works because it contains acetic acid that helps remove mineral residue and some light stains.

Avoid using it on surfaces such as marble or travertine.