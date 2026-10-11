The snake plant, also known as Sansevieria, is one of the hardiest and easiest-to-care-for houseplants. However, a common mistake when watering it can affect its growth and cause it to deteriorate.

According to the University of Illinois in the United States, excess water is one of the main causes of problems in this plant. That is why knowing its watering needs is essential to keep it in good condition.

Snake plant: What is the mistake that can damage its roots?

Mother-in-law’s tongue can grow in different environments and adapt to different lighting conditions. However, overwatering it can harm its growth.

The University of Illinois warns that overwatering is the main cause of deterioration in this species.

To avoid this, the institution recommends letting the soil dry out completely between waterings, instead of adding water when the substrate is still moist.

This means it is not necessary to water it every day or keep the soil constantly wet.

How do you care for a snake plant to keep it healthy?

In addition to controlling the amount of water, the University of Illinois points out some conditions that favor plant maintenance.

Among the main recommendations are:

Watering : let the soil dry completely before adding water again.

Lighting : it can grow in low light as well as in spaces that receive direct sun.

Temperature : keep it in environments with moderate or warm temperatures.

Humidity : it adapts to low-humidity conditions.

Soil: use a standard potting mix.

These characteristics allow the plant to adapt to different spaces in the home without needing overly demanding care.

How often should you water a snake plant?

The University of Illinois does not set a fixed number of days between waterings. Instead, it recommends observing the condition of the soil and waiting until it has dried completely.

During winter, the need for water is even lower. According to the institution, it is enough to water it just enough to prevent its leaves from wrinkling due to a lack of moisture.