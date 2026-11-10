Silverware can lose its shine and tarnish over time. To restore its appearance, a Reynolds guide describes a home method that combines aluminum foil, baking soda and boiling water.

The preparation helps remove the dark layer that dulls the surface. However, before using it, the material the pieces are made of must be identified, because the recommendation does not apply to every type of flatware.

What the aluminum and baking soda do

According to the Reynolds guide, combining them with hot water produces a chemical reaction that helps remove the tarnish.

Arm & Hammer, the baking soda maker, also describes the process and explains that an electrolytic reaction occurs between the silver and the aluminum. Its guide presents it as an option for small items, including silverware and napkin rings.

How to prepare the container and how long to leave the silverware

Reynolds says to use a glass or metal dish about 23 by 33 centimeters, lined with aluminum foil with the shiny side facing up. A disposable aluminum pan is also acceptable.

The process is:

Place the silverware in the prepared container. Pour in boiling water until the pieces are completely covered. Spread two heaping tablespoons of baking soda evenly over the top. Let the silverware soak for 30 minutes. Remove carefully, rinse and dry with a soft cloth.

Which pieces can it be used on

Reynolds limits this recommendation to sterling silver or silver-plated silverware. It does not recommend the method for fine silver or for jewelry with gemstones or pearls.

Arm & Hammer advises paying attention to grooves and details on the pieces to remove any baking soda residue. Then a clean, soft cloth can be used to dry and polish the surface.