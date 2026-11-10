Before checking a suitcase at the airport, some travelers wonder what the best way is to protect their belongings: wrapping it in several layers of plastic film or putting a lock on it to keep someone from opening it during transit.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) offers guidance on locks that allow agents to inspect luggage without breaking the lock. The Canadian government, meanwhile, explains the benefits of wrapping suitcases in clear plastic.

In that sense, it is important to know what each official agency recommends and which option is most convenient for securing luggage before boarding a plane.

Locking a suitcase: what the TSA says

For travelers who need to check luggage, using a TSA-approved lock is a practical way to keep a suitcase closed, since one of its advantages is that it makes airport screening easier. As the agency explains on its official website, these devices have a system that allows agents to open them with master keys when they need to inspect the contents, without having to cut the lock.

The TSA says the packaging for these products must indicate that they are compatible with its screening procedures. However, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) advises carrying cash, jewelry, medications, important documents and other irreplaceable items in carry-on luggage or on your person.

Wrapping a suitcase in plastic film: what the Canadian government says

The Canadian government says one advantage of wrapping a suitcase in plastic film is that it can show if someone opened the luggage without authorization, since any attempt to tamper with it can leave visible marks or tear the plastic.