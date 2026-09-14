When it comes to cleaning the kitchen sink and removing bad odors, toothpaste can become a great ally, helping to keep this surface spotless.

Its use for this purpose is a simple home trick that is easy to implement and allows for a quick cleaning when the sink has marks or accumulated dirt that encourage the appearance of unpleasant odors.

Put toothpaste in the kitchen sink: why they recommend it

Toothpaste can help clean the sink, removing dirt and restoring shine.

It is a useful solution to apply especially after washing greasy dishes or utensils, since only toothpaste and water are needed to prepare it.

How to use the toothpaste trick in the kitchen sink at home

To apply this home method, the toothpaste can be placed on the sink with a few drops of water and then brushed, or applied directly with an old, unused toothbrush to remove specific stains.

Once foam has formed, any residue on the surface is removed with water and then the area can be cleaned as usual.

In addition, if toothpaste is placed in the drain it helps counteract bad odors with its minty effect.

The advice is always to use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.