Placing a bottle of water in the toilet tank is a simple trick that those looking to reduce the amount of water used in each flush can put into practice.

The way this method works is simple: the bottle occupies part of the available space inside the tank, so less water enters before the flush occurs.

The bottle trick in the toilet tank: what it is used for

Traditional toilet tanks fill almost completely before each flush. By placing a bottle full of water and closed inside, it displaces part of the volume that would normally be occupied by water.

In this way, the tank needs less water to fill up. The result is the cumulative savings with each flush.

How to use the bottle trick in the toilet tank

The idea is to use a plastic bottle filled with water and tightly closed, and place it inside the tank, always making sure it does not interfere with the internal mechanism.

The bottle should be positioned so that it does not prevent the operation of the parts responsible for filling and emptying the tank.

When putting it into practice, it is then essential to keep it at a safe distance from the valve or any other component of the internal mechanism.