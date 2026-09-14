The Social Security Administration (SSA) has expanded its online services in September 2026, giving beneficiaries and disability claimants more ways to manage their information through their personal My Social Security accounts.

The changes include new digital tools, online forms, and additional notices that can help people track their cases and receive important updates without having to visit a Social Security office.

People with pending disability claims or appeals can use the Claim Status Tracker to follow their cases online. The tool provides status updates, processing time estimates, and key milestones, including information about hearings and decisions.

The SSA also allows users to complete and submit several disability adjudication forms directly through their online accounts, including forms about medical treatment, medications, and work history.

The changes include new digital tools, online forms, and additional notices that can help people track their cases. Gemini IA

More Social Security notices are available online

The agency has added 26 additional Social Security notices to the My Social Security Message Center. Users can access hearing-related documents electronically and choose to receive email or text alerts when new documents become available.

Paper notices will continue to be mailed to beneficiaries and their appointed representatives. The expanded online services give account holders additional ways to manage their Social Security information remotely.