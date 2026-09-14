Over time, it is common for the shower head to accumulate mineral deposits from the water. Calcium and magnesium can remain stuck in its holes and end up affecting pressure, causing the stream to lose force or come out unevenly.

Although vinegar and baking soda are usually the best-known options for combating limescale, there is another product that can be used for this purpose: citric acid. This compound helps loosen and dissolve limescale buildup without the need to scrub the surface intensely.

Applying this method not only allows you to restore a more even water flow, but also helps keep the shower head in good condition for longer.

How to remove limescale from the shower head with citric acid

Citric acid is a compound that can be found in cleaning product stores, hardware stores, or specialized shops. Due to its descaling properties, it is presented as an effective option for removing mineral buildup.

If the shower head cannot be removed, the solution can be placed in a plastic bag, secured with a rubber band or elastic band around the shower head, and the holes allowed to remain submerged for the same period of time.

To implement this method, proceed as follows:

Dissolve two or three tablespoons of citric acid in a container of warm water.

Remove the shower head, if the model allows it.

Let it soak for between 30 minutes and one hour.

Use an old toothbrush to remove any remaining limescale deposits.

Rinse with plenty of water before reinstalling it.

Why does dental tartar appear and how can it be prevented?

The appearance of limescale is linked to water hardness. As the concentration of calcium and magnesium increases, minerals tend to build up more quickly in pipes and in the shower head holes.

Performing regular maintenance not only helps prevent limescale buildup, but also helps preserve optimal water pressure and extend the proper functioning of the shower.

To prevent the problem from recurring, specialists suggest: