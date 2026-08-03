Cleaning the toilet is one of the most tedious parts of cleaning routines, since the limescale buildup on the walls and surfaces can be hard to remove if the right items are not chosen.

In this context, although there are countless commercial alternatives to carry out this task, using salt and ice in the toilet is a simple natural trick to implement to speed up this moment and remove residue more easily.

Pour ice cubes and salt into the toilet: what it is for and why it is recommended

Using salt and ice to clean the toilet is a homemade method to help loosen residue, reduce stains, and improve the smell of the bathroom in a simple way.

Salt works as a mild abrasive to loosen stuck-on dirt, while the ice, with its friction and temperature, can soften the residue.

Although this method does not replace deep cleaning with a brush and disinfectant, it can be used as a complement to help loosen dirt before scrubbing the inside of the toilet .

How to implement the homemade trick of salt and ice cubes in the toilet

To put this trick into practice, it will be necessary

Place 1 cup of ice cubes in the toilet

Add 2 or 3 pinches of coarse salt directly

Let the mixture sit for 5 to 10 minutes so the dirt can be removed

Then clean the toilet as usual

How often is it recommended to pour salt and ice cubes into the toilet

The advice is to apply this mixture once a week to carry out a deeper cleaning.