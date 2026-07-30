Baking soda and vinegar are two ingredients widely used in cleaning routines. When combined in the toilet, they create a homemade mixture to clean the surface, reduce bad odors, and make it easier to remove residue.

Although its use does not replace specific disinfectant products, it can be used as an alternative when a quick cleaning is needed.

Pouring baking soda and vinegar into the toilet: why it is recommended and what it is for

This combination makes it possible to create a mixture to remove dirt stuck to the toilet walls, while also working as a homemade neutralizer for bad odors.

In addition, it can be used when superficial stains need to be cleaned or residue buildup needs to be removed.

How to use this baking soda and vinegar trick

To use the trick it is recommended

First pour the baking soda into the toilet

Slowly add the white vinegar

Wait between 15 and 30 minutes for the mixture to work

Flush the toilet or press the button to finish cleaning.

It is essential not to combine the mixture with other products and to always use gloves and safety gear when cleaning.