Baking soda, vinegar, and lemon juice are among the most widely used elements in different cleaning routines because of the versatility that characterizes them and how easy it is to find them in homes.

This combination offers great benefits for removing built-up dirt, neutralizing bad odors, and helping keep various areas of the home shining.

Mixing baking soda, vinegar, and lemon: what it works for

When these three ingredients come into contact, they form a mixture whose effect helps make it easier to remove residue, grease, and stuck-on dirt while also helping to scent the area at the same time.

On one hand, baking soda is known for its deodorizing properties and for its uses in practically removing dirt, while white vinegar and lemon -because of their citric acid- are widely used to remove built-up residue and make it easier to remove grease.

To use it, a few tablespoons of baking soda are mixed with a few drops of vinegar and lemon, which are applied to the affected area to make cleaning residue easier.

What this homemade baking soda, vinegar, and lemon mixture is used for

This preparation can be used to clean, for example

Drains

Pipes

Trash bins

Marble

Refrigerators

Kitchen sinks

The advice is always to use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as keeping the mixture away from the face.