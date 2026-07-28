Hydrogen peroxide is a product that is extremely common in homes, and its uses also extend to homemade cleaning routines, for example in the bathroom.

When using it in the toilet, it can be applied to the bowl to keep it clean, as a simple alternative to complement traditional procedures.

Pouring hydrogen peroxide into the toilet: what it is for

Hydrogen peroxide has properties that can be used as a cleaning agent.

When applied to the toilet, it can help complement regular cleaning and keep the bowl in excellent condition throughout the day, preventing the appearance of bad odors.

However, it is important to note that this product does not replace everyday cleaning.

How to use hydrogen peroxide to clean the toilet

To apply this method, first it is essential to make sure that the bowl is free of other cleaning products. Then, the hydrogen peroxide can be placed on the toilet walls, making sure it is well distributed over the areas that need to be cleaned.

The recommendation is to let it sit for a few minutes and rinse by flushing.

It is essential to note that this product must not be mixed with others and that all necessary protection should be used when applying it.