Limescale in the shower is one of the most common household problems.

Over time, minerals in the water accumulate in the small holes of the showerhead or nozzle, reducing flow and causing uneven water output.

Although many people turn to baking soda or vinegar, there is an alternative that is gaining popularity for its effectiveness: citric acid, a compound that helps dissolve calcium deposits without requiring much effort.

In addition to improving water pressure, this technique helps extend the useful life of the showerhead and maintain a steady water flow.

How to remove limescale from shower holes with citric acid

Citric acid is easy to find in specialty stores, hardware stores, or cleaning supply stores.

Its ability to dissolve mineral deposits makes it an ideal ally in the fight against limescale.

To apply this method, follow these steps:

Mix two or three tablespoons of citric acid in a container with warm water.

Remove the showerhead , if possible.

Submerge it in the solution for between 30 minutes and one hour.

Use an old toothbrush to remove the most stubborn limescale residue.

Rinse thoroughly with plenty of water before reinstalling it.

If the showerhead cannot be removed, you can also place the mixture inside a plastic bag and secure it around the shower so the holes remain in contact with the solution.

Why limescale forms and how to prevent it from appearing again

The buildup of lime and minerals depends on the hardness of the water. The higher the concentration of calcium and magnesium, the faster the pipes and shower holes become clogged.

To prevent this problem, specialists recommend:

Clean the showerhead at least once a month.

Dry the surfaces after each use.

Periodically check the holes for blockages.

Install filters or anti-limescale systems when the water has a high mineral content.

In this sense, preventive cleaning can avoid severe blockages and help maintain good water pressure for longer.

Simple maintenance is enough to keep the shower working properly and free of limescale buildup.