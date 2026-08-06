Millions of people will enjoy a new long weekend thanks to an official holiday that will be observed on Monday, August 10, 2026. The date corresponds to Victory Day, a commemorative day that remains in force in one U.S. state and will provide a day off for workers and public employees.

The Government declared a holiday for this Monday, August 10

On Monday, August 10, 2026, Victory Day is commemorated, a state holiday that recalls the Allies’ victory over Japan during World War II, an event that marked the end of the conflict in the Pacific in 1945.

Although it is an official holiday, it is not celebrated nationwide. Victory Day is an exclusive holiday in the state of Rhode Island, where government offices, schools, and many businesses will alter their operations during that day.

Rhode Island is the only state in the United States that continues to officially recognize this date as a holiday.

What services will be affected

During the holiday, it is common for the following to remain closed:

State offices

State courts

Public schools

Various government agencies

Many stores, restaurants, supermarkets, and tourist centers usually operate with reduced hours.

A new long weekend arrives

Since the holiday is observed on Monday, August 10, those who do not work that day will be able to enjoy three consecutive days off:

Saturday, August 8

Sunday, August 9

Monday, August 10

This makes Victory Day one of the most important long weekends of the summer in Rhode Island.