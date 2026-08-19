The best time to shower depends on your routine, but both morning and evening showers offer specific benefits for your skin, hygiene, and sleep.

What are the benefits of a morning shower?

A morning shower can help you feel more awake and ready to start the day. The water can also remove overnight sweat, oils, and dead skin cells before you get dressed and begin your routine.

It can also be useful if you have oily hair, since washing it in the morning may make it easier to style throughout the day.

A morning shower can help you feel more awake and ready to start the day. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Why showering at night may be better

An evening shower removes dirt, sweat, pollutants, and other substances that accumulate on your skin during the day. It also washes away products such as sunscreen before you get into bed.

For some people, showering at night can also become part of a relaxing bedtime routine. A warm shower followed by the body’s natural cooling process may help prepare you for sleep.

So, when should you shower?

There is no universally better time to take a shower. Dermatologists say the choice largely depends on your habits, skin, and daily activities.

Regardless of the time, avoid very hot water and long showers because they can dry and irritate the skin. Lukewarm water, gentle cleansers, and moisturizer after showering are better choices for maintaining the skin barrier.