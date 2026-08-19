When finishing eating at a restaurant or any other food-serving establishment, placing the utensils together on the plate before the waiter approaches to take it away is a very common custom.

This gesture, which in many cultures is usually made automatically, has a clear meaning for table etiquette: the diner has finished eating, and the plate will no longer be used.

Placing utensils together on the plate: what it means

When a person finishes eating at a restaurant, placing the utensils parallel on the plate is a visual signal so the restaurant staff knows it can be taken away.

The signal becomes especially relevant when several people are at the same table, eating while others have already finished, since it makes it possible to identify who is already satisfied.

What to do with utensils when you are still eating

If you have not finished eating yet, the recommendation is not to place the utensils together but to leave them on the plate resting at the sides, to indicate that food will still be consumed.

They can also be placed at the sides and resting on napkins; the important thing is not to place them on the plate if you intend to keep eating, because this could cause confusion with the staff.