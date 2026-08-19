The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers one of the most important, and at the same time most underused, benefits in the U.S. tax system: the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), which in 2026 can refund up to 8,231 dollars to qualifying workers. It is a refundable credit, which means the money can be received even without owing taxes.

What the EITC is and why it is so valuable

The Earned Income Tax Credit is a refundable tax credit designed for low- and moderate-income workers. It is considered one of the country’s largest anti-poverty programs.

Its great advantage is that, because it is refundable, it can reduce a person’s taxes to zero and, if the credit exceeds that amount, the IRS pays the difference as a refund. In other words, even someone who owes no taxes can receive money thanks to this credit.

IRS will deposit up to 8,231 dollars into these bank accounts

The EITC amount is not fixed: it depends on income, filing status, and above all, the number of qualifying children. For tax year 2026 (the return filed in early 2027), the official maximum amounts from the IRS are:

Without qualifying children: up to 664 dollars

With one qualifying child: up to 4,427 dollars

With two qualifying children: up to 7,316 dollars

With three or more qualifying children: up to 8,231 dollars

It is worth clarifying that these are the maximum amounts: the exact amount each person receives varies according to their income, since the credit rises as earned income increases, reaches a limit, and then gradually decreases.

Who qualifies

Have earned income: wages, tips, or self-employment income. Certain disability income may also qualify.

Income within the limits: income must fall within the low-to-moderate range set by the IRS according to filing status and number of children.

Have a valid Social Security number by the tax return due date.

Be a U.S. citizen or resident alien for the entire year.

Do not exceed the investment income limit: for 2026, that limit is 12,200 dollars; exceeding it automatically disqualifies you from the credit.

The deposit is not automatic: EVERYONE must complete this step on time

The EITC is not collected automatically: you must file a tax return (Form 1040) and claim it explicitly, even if your income level meant you were not required to file. Those with qualifying children must also attach Schedule EIC with each child’s information.

One key fact: the IRS estimates that around one in five eligible people does not claim this credit, often because they do not know they qualify or because they do not file a return since they owe no taxes. That is why checking eligibility can mean several thousand dollars.

The IRS offers a free online tool (EITC Assistant) to check whether a person qualifies before filing the return.