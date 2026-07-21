Lemon peels and vinegar are two ingredients found in almost every kitchen, with uses that go beyond the merely culinary.

When combined, they can create a mixture that complements household cleaning, taking advantage of both the natural properties of vinegar and the lemon’s natural citrus scent.

Mixing lemon peels with vinegar: what it is for

When lemon peels are left to sit for several days inside a glass jar filled with vinegar, the liquid takes on some of the fruit’s aroma and can be used as a homemade cleaner

It can be used to:

Clean countertops.

Degrease surfaces.

Remove soap residue.

Clean faucets.

Neutralize bad odors.

How to prepare this vinegar and lemon peel mixture step by step

The procedure for making this homemade mixture is simple

Place the lemon peels inside a glass jar.

Cover them completely with vinegar.

Close the jar with a lid.

Let the mixture sit for one to two weeks in a cool place away from direct light.

Strain the liquid and pour it into a spray bottle to make it easier to apply.

How to put this homemade lemon peel and vinegar mixture into practice

Once it is ready, it can be applied directly to the surface you want to clean. The advice is to let it act for a few minutes when the area being treated has grease residue.

The advice is always to use gloves and safety gear when cleaning, and to keep the mixture away from the face.