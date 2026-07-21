Latin America is preparing to inaugurate a project that promises to transform the way people travel and do business in the region. This is the Jorge Chavez Airport City, a megaproject driven by Lima Airport Partners (LAP) that will turn Peru’s main airport into a modern airport complex capable of handling up to 40 million passengers a year in its first phase.

More than an air terminal, the development seeks to become a true “airport city”, with hotels, logistics centers, commercial spaces, offices, and services that will position Lima as one of the main connection hubs between South America, North America, Europe, and Asia.

The first airport city in Latin America

Jorge Chavez Airport City is being developed around Jorge Chavez International Airport, located in Callao, very close to Lima.

The project involves a comprehensive transformation of the airport area to turn it into an economic and logistics hub of international reach, following the model of major airports such as Schiphol (Netherlands), Incheon (South Korea), or Changi (Singapore).

The initiative is led by Lima Airport Partners (LAP), the concessionaire company in charge of the airport’s modernization and expansion.

It will have capacity for 40 million passengers a year and state-of-the-art technology

The new infrastructure will make it possible to handle up to 40 million passengers annually during its first phase, practically doubling the capacity of the previous terminal. The concept of “airport city” goes far beyond a terminal for flights. The project includes the development of:

Hotels

Convention centers

Corporate offices

Commercial areas

Restaurants

Logistics and cargo areas

Financial services

Technology infrastructure

New road connections

The idea is for passengers, businesses, and logistics operators to be able to find all the necessary services in one place without leaving the airport complex.