Baking soda and vinegar are two household products widely used in cleaning routines as a complement to traditional processes because of the versatility they offer for everyday use.

When they are combined and water is added, it is possible to create a mixture useful for making it easier to remove accumulated dirt, neutralize unpleasant odors, and keep various household surfaces in perfect condition.

Mixing baking soda with vinegar and water: why it is recommended

When these ingredients come into contact, they create a mixture that, when diluted with water, is effective and a great ally when it comes to loosening residue, grease, and dirt.

While baking soda is known for its deodorizing properties and for acting as a mild abrasive, vinegar makes cleaning and removing mineral deposits easier, acting as a complement.

How to prepare this homemade mixture

This homemade cleaner can be prepared by mixing

2 tablespoons of baking soda.

Half a cup of vinegar.

Water, as required by the mixture and the surface to be cleaned.

What are the uses of this homemade mixture of baking soda, vinegar, and water

In general, this mixture can be used to clean and deodorize

Drains.

Tiles.

Grooves.

Trash bins.

Refrigerators.

Storage spaces.

Kitchen sinks.

The advice is always to use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.