Mixing baking soda with black tea is an ideal home trick to include in cleaning routines. This combination makes it possible to take advantage of the abrasive properties of baking soda and the cleaning benefits of black tea.

This simple and inexpensive mixture to prepare then becomes a great ally when removing dirt and adding shine to delicate objects.

Mixing baking soda with black tea: why it is recommended

This mixture has several uses; among the most common are

Helping clean surfaces with superficial dirt

Removing grease residue

Adding shine to some glass and metal objects

Cleaning countertops, grooves, and tiles

Reducing bad odors

While the baking soda works as an abrasive to more easily remove traces of dirt, the tea provides natural compounds that contribute to cleaning.

How to prepare the baking soda and black tea mixture

To prepare this homemade cleaner it is necessary to combine

One cup of cold black tea

Two tablespoons of baking soda

How to use the mixture

Dampen a cloth first

Apply the prepared mixture to the surface to be cleaned

Rub with gentle movements

Let it act for a few minutes

Remove the mixture with a damp cloth

Dry

The advice is always to use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.