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Mixing baking soda with black tea is an ideal home trick to include in cleaning routines. This combination makes it possible to take advantage of the abrasive properties of baking soda and the cleaning benefits of black tea.
This simple and inexpensive mixture to prepare then becomes a great ally when removing dirt and adding shine to delicate objects.
Mixing baking soda with black tea: why it is recommended
This mixture has several uses; among the most common are
- Helping clean surfaces with superficial dirt
- Removing grease residue
- Adding shine to some glass and metal objects
- Cleaning countertops, grooves, and tiles
- Reducing bad odors
While the baking soda works as an abrasive to more easily remove traces of dirt, the tea provides natural compounds that contribute to cleaning.
How to prepare the baking soda and black tea mixture
To prepare this homemade cleaner it is necessary to combine
- One cup of cold black tea
- Two tablespoons of baking soda
How to use the mixture
- Dampen a cloth first
- Apply the prepared mixture to the surface to be cleaned
- Rub with gentle movements
- Let it act for a few minutes
- Remove the mixture with a damp cloth
- Dry