In the world of home solutions, mixing baking soda with rosemary is one of the most economical and practical alternatives to incorporate into your routine.

Its main function is to neutralize odors, complement cleaning tasks, and add a natural fragrance to different spaces.

Mixing baking soda with rosemary: why it is recommended

Baking soda is known for its ability to absorb odors and help remove stubborn surfaces, making it one of the most popular choices in home cleaning routines.

Rosemary, for its part, stands out for having an intense and fresh aroma, which, when combined with baking soda, makes it possible to create a mixture to scent spaces naturally.

What the baking soda and rosemary mixture is used for

One of the main uses of this combination is to deodorize different spaces and place it in small containers in

Kitchens

Bathrooms

Closets

Shoe racks

Laundry rooms

Spaces where odors tend to accumulate

While baking soda helps absorb bad odors in the environment, rosemary provides a feeling of freshness thanks to its natural aroma.

How to prepare this mixture

Place rosemary leaves, dry or fresh, in a container

Add a few tablespoons of baking soda

Mix both ingredients to taste

The advice is always to use gloves, keep the mixture away from the face, and not combine it with other chemical products.