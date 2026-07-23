White vinegar is one of the most commonly used ingredients for household cleaning because of its ability to help remove grease, soap residue, and light mineral deposits. Thanks to its versatility, many people use it on different kitchen surfaces.

One of the most popular uses is to spray it directly onto the kitchen sink before scrubbing it with a sponge or cloth. This simple habit can help remove surface dirt, reduce some bad odors, and restore shine to the surface.

Spraying vinegar in the kitchen sink: what it is for

Spraying white vinegar in the kitchen sink is a widely used cleaning trick to help remove grease residue, water stains, and soap residue that build up with daily use.

Thanks to its acetic acid content, vinegar can help eliminate light mineral deposits and leave the surface looking cleaner.

In addition, many people also use it to neutralize bad odors that can build up around the drain or in the sink itself due to food scraps.

How to prepare the mixture and apply it properly

To use this trick, all you need to do is pour pure white vinegar into the spray bottle and mix it with the same amount of water.

Once the solution is prepared, it should be sprayed onto the desired surface, once any food scraps have already been removed, and left to act for 10 to 15 minutes.

Then scrub with a sponge or cloth. To finish, rinse with warm water and dry with a clean cloth to avoid leaving marks.

Why it is recommended to spray vinegar in the kitchen sink

This trick is recommended because it uses an inexpensive and easy-to-find ingredient that can make cleaning easier without resorting to harsher products.

Used regularly, it can help keep the sink free of surface residue and reduce the buildup of water stains.

However, it is worth keeping in mind that vinegar should not be used on natural stone surfaces, such as marble or granite, since its characteristic acidity can damage them over time.