Mixing baking soda with lemon peels is a highly practical and easy-to-implement household cleaning trick because of its low cost, easy preparation, and ability to combat unpleasant odors.

The deodorizing properties of baking soda are combined with the fresh scent and natural compounds—such as citric acid—provided by lemon peels, making them a great complement for enhancing the cleaning of surfaces and keeping the rooms in the home smelling fresh.

Mixing baking soda with lemon peels: why it’s recommended and what it’s good for

One of the main reasons is that both ingredients help combat unwanted odors quickly and easily.

Baking soda absorbs and reduces persistent odors, while lemon peels release a citrus fragrance that helps create a fresh atmosphere.

What the mixture of baking soda and lemon peels is used for

Among its many uses, the highlights are

Deodorizing rooms

Reducing odors in trash bins

Freshening closets and drawers

Helping clean countertops and surfaces

Neutralizing odors in kitchens and bathrooms

Keeping a pleasant smell in enclosed spaces

How to prepare the baking soda and lemon peel mixture

To prepare this mixture, you will need

Peels from one or two lemons

Two or three tablespoons of baking soda

How to prepare it

Let the lemon peels dry or cut them into small pieces

Place them in a container

Add the baking soda

Mix both ingredients

The mixture can be stored in small cloth bags to deodorize, or in jars to later sprinkle over hard-to-clean surfaces and then wipe with a damp cloth.