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Mixing baking soda with lemon peels is a highly practical and easy-to-implement household cleaning trick because of its low cost, easy preparation, and ability to combat unpleasant odors.
The deodorizing properties of baking soda are combined with the fresh scent and natural compounds—such as citric acid—provided by lemon peels, making them a great complement for enhancing the cleaning of surfaces and keeping the rooms in the home smelling fresh.
Mixing baking soda with lemon peels: why it’s recommended and what it’s good for
One of the main reasons is that both ingredients help combat unwanted odors quickly and easily.
Baking soda absorbs and reduces persistent odors, while lemon peels release a citrus fragrance that helps create a fresh atmosphere.
What the mixture of baking soda and lemon peels is used for
Among its many uses, the highlights are
- Deodorizing rooms
- Reducing odors in trash bins
- Freshening closets and drawers
- Helping clean countertops and surfaces
- Neutralizing odors in kitchens and bathrooms
- Keeping a pleasant smell in enclosed spaces
How to prepare the baking soda and lemon peel mixture
To prepare this mixture, you will need
- Peels from one or two lemons
- Two or three tablespoons of baking soda
How to prepare it
- Let the lemon peels dry or cut them into small pieces
- Place them in a container
- Add the baking soda
- Mix both ingredients
The mixture can be stored in small cloth bags to deodorize, or in jars to later sprinkle over hard-to-clean surfaces and then wipe with a damp cloth.
It is essential to always use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as keep the mixture away from your face.