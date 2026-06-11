Most caps have a detail that usually goes unnoticed because few people know what it is for. It is the small button located at the top of the crown.

This circle, usually covered in the same fabric as the rest of the cap, even has its own name: “squatchee”. Its origin dates back to the first models manufactured, when it served a practical function related to the structure and finish of the garment.

What is this button on the top of caps for?

The button originally had a practical and aesthetic function, since it covered the point where the fabric panels that formed the structure were joined. In this way, it protected the seams, improved the finish, and gave it a neater and more uniform appearance.

Over time, this element ceased to be necessary from a functional point of view. However, it was retained as a distinctive part of the design because of its aesthetic value and the tradition associated with its use.

Why is the button still used on caps?

In most current designs, the button is still present despite having lost its original function. Its continued use is mainly due to aesthetic reasons. Primarily, it helps preserve the garment’s classic design, conceals the join between the fabric panels, and provides a more even and harmonious visual finish.

However, there are also models that omit this element. Some people find the button uncomfortable when wearing helmets, headphones, or hearing protection for long periods, as it can create additional pressure on the top of the head.